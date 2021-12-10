Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 8.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $44.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.86. The company has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.03. Hormel Foods has a fifty-two week low of $40.48 and a fifty-two week high of $50.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.03%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hormel Foods stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 115,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,651,000. 40.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HRL has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.20.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

