Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 8.32%. The company’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS.

Shares of HRL opened at $44.80 on Friday. Hormel Foods has a 12-month low of $40.48 and a 12-month high of $50.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.03%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hormel Foods stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 115,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,651,000. 40.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HRL shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.20.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

