Howard Capital Management Group LLC Acquires 120 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,742,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,890,489,000 after acquiring an additional 842,482 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in PepsiCo by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,115,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,610,985,000 after acquiring an additional 500,329 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,126,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,932,000 after acquiring an additional 346,517 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 10.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,524,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in PepsiCo by 1.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,044,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,273,000 after acquiring an additional 190,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.86.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $166.31 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $167.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $161.13 and a 200 day moving average of $155.51. The firm has a market cap of $229.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.25%.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

