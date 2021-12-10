Howland Capital Management LLC Acquires 45 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 690.0% in the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 507.7% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $223.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.96. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $186.87 and a 12-month high of $241.06.

