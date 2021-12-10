Howland Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 151,021 Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST)

Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 151,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000. Howland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Ouster at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ouster in the 1st quarter valued at $653,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ouster in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Ouster by 220.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 15,859 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Ouster in the 2nd quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Ouster in the 2nd quarter valued at $278,000. 21.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OUST stock opened at $6.09 on Friday. Ouster, Inc. has a one year low of $5.89 and a one year high of $17.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.84 and a 200-day moving average of $9.03.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.76 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Krishna Kantheti sold 47,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total value of $296,936.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 205,692 shares of company stock valued at $1,313,223 in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ouster in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ouster from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Ouster presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

