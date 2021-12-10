Howland Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Howland Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 8.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 427,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,517,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 16.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 9.2% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.1% during the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 4,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $237.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.80.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $241.61 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.89 and a 52-week high of $244.45. The stock has a market cap of $75.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $229.54 and its 200 day moving average is $227.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 19.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.74%.

In other news, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $4,533,252.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay L. Henderson bought 10,000 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $235.29 per share, with a total value of $2,352,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

