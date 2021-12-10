Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Howland Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Leisure Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 5,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 12,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 8,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ITW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $237.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.80.

ITW opened at $241.61 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.89 and a fifty-two week high of $244.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $75.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $229.54 and a 200-day moving average of $227.57.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 19.14%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.74%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director Jay L. Henderson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $235.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,352,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total value of $2,122,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

