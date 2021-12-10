Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 2,158 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Howland Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,158 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 422.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 397,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,709,000 after acquiring an additional 321,064 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 116,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 35,481 shares during the period. Lodge Hill Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 395,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,644,000 after acquiring an additional 145,000 shares during the period. Discerene Group LP grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 3,536,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $113,202,000 after buying an additional 153,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 436,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,857,000 after buying an additional 33,475 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $399,950.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger stock opened at $30.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 2.29. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $21.08 and a 52-week high of $36.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Schlumberger had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SLB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Benchmark began coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.72.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

