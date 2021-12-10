Howland Capital Management LLC Sells 640 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Howland Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2,800.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. 83.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $1,851,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $55.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $34.21 and a 12-month high of $58.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.45.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 19.12%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CARR shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.88.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

