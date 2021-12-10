HSBC (LON:HSBA) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

HSBC (LON:HSBA)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HSBA. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 485 ($6.43) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 530 ($7.03) price target on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 414 ($5.49) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 620 ($8.22) target price on HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HSBC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 487.75 ($6.47).

Shares of LON:HSBA opened at GBX 440.45 ($5.84) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 420.43 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 416.36. HSBC has a 1 year low of GBX 344.46 ($4.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 462.55 ($6.13). The firm has a market capitalization of £89.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.66.

In other news, insider Ewen Stevenson acquired 38,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 434 ($5.76) per share, with a total value of £167,754.02 ($222,455.93).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

