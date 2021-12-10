Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) to report sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hub Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.20 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.18 billion. Hub Group posted sales of $952.73 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full year sales of $4.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.14 billion to $4.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $5.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hub Group.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

HUBG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Hub Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hub Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hub Group from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUBG traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.14. The stock had a trading volume of 107,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,417. Hub Group has a one year low of $52.35 and a one year high of $86.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Hub Group by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 103,588.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 9,323 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 219,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,679,000 after purchasing an additional 40,647 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 117,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,739,000 after purchasing an additional 43,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 105,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,984,000 after purchasing an additional 11,446 shares in the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

