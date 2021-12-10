Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $4,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 324,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,447,000 after buying an additional 4,371 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,471,000 after buying an additional 9,501 shares during the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 3,509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HII shares. Bank of America lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.80.

NYSE HII opened at $185.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.02. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.36 and a 1-year high of $224.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.75.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 7.01%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 28.30%.

In related news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total transaction of $50,954.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

