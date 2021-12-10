Huntsman Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 3,240 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 54% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,109 put options.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Huntsman by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Huntsman during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Huntsman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Huntsman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Huntsman by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HUN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntsman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.77.

Huntsman stock opened at $32.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.67. Huntsman has a twelve month low of $24.09 and a twelve month high of $34.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.26.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.15. Huntsman had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huntsman will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 21.13%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

