ICHI (ICHI) Price Hits $5.55

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 10th. ICHI has a market capitalization of $21.99 million and approximately $222,063.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ICHI has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. One ICHI coin can currently be bought for $5.55 or 0.00011292 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ICHI alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00056500 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,159.25 or 0.08460436 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00082932 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00059244 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,030.96 or 0.99735009 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002780 BTC.

ICHI Coin Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,960,573 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ICHI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICHI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICHI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ICHI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICHI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.