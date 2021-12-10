Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,458.00

Impax Asset Management Group plc (LON:IPX) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,458 ($19.33) and last traded at GBX 1,453.86 ($19.28), with a volume of 67407 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,414 ($18.75).

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Impax Asset Management Group from GBX 1,400 ($18.57) to GBX 1,500 ($19.89) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.06, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,239.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,191.84. The company has a market capitalization of £1.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.74.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 17 ($0.23) per share. This is a positive change from Impax Asset Management Group’s previous dividend of $3.60. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Impax Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.62%.

About Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX)

Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

