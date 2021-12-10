Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) Receives C$46.07 Average PT from Brokerages

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$46.26.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IMO. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$45.00 target price for the company. CSFB raised their target price on Imperial Oil from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$47.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Imperial Oil from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of IMO opened at C$44.24 on Tuesday. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of C$23.31 and a 12 month high of C$45.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$42.19 and a 200-day moving average price of C$38.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.74. The firm has a market cap of C$30.77 billion and a PE ratio of 61.70.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported C$1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.30 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.17 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 5.4800001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.68%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

