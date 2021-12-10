Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.75% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Inhibrx Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company’s pipeline is focused on oncology and orphan diseases. Inhibrx Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on INBX. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Inhibrx from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Inhibrx from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of Inhibrx stock traded up $0.77 on Friday, hitting $39.18. The stock had a trading volume of 729,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,126. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.38 and a 200 day moving average of $32.34. Inhibrx has a twelve month low of $14.27 and a twelve month high of $50.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 4.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.93 and a beta of 2.31.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.06. Inhibrx had a negative return on equity of 150.02% and a negative net margin of 1,093.94%. The company had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Inhibrx will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Inhibrx in the 2nd quarter worth $24,963,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 149.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,497,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,202,000 after purchasing an additional 897,465 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 168.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 429,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,812,000 after purchasing an additional 269,220 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Inhibrx by 282.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 317,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,735,000 after buying an additional 234,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Inhibrx by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,802,000 after buying an additional 169,371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Inhibrx Company Profile

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

