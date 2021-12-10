INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) versus Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Critical Contrast

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) and Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.4% of INmune Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.7% of Outlook Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 53.9% of INmune Bio shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Outlook Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares INmune Bio and Outlook Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INmune Bio $10,000.00 22,125.32 -$12.10 million ($1.55) -8.00 Outlook Therapeutics $8.15 million 32.06 -$35.24 million N/A N/A

INmune Bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Outlook Therapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

INmune Bio has a beta of 2.76, suggesting that its stock price is 176% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Outlook Therapeutics has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares INmune Bio and Outlook Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INmune Bio N/A -40.84% -34.74% Outlook Therapeutics N/A -771.73% -180.26%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for INmune Bio and Outlook Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score INmune Bio 0 0 2 0 3.00 Outlook Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

INmune Bio presently has a consensus price target of $37.00, suggesting a potential upside of 198.39%. Outlook Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 302.68%. Given Outlook Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Outlook Therapeutics is more favorable than INmune Bio.

Summary

INmune Bio beats Outlook Therapeutics on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

INmune Bio Company Profile

INmune Bio, Inc. focuses on controlling components of the immune system to activate an immune response against cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Its product pipeline INKMUNE-Cancer, INB03-Cancer, XPRO1595-Alzheimer, and LIVNATE. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.

Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, development, manufacture, and commercialization of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA as the first FDA-approved ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab-vikg for use in retinal indications, including wet AMD, DME and BRVO. The company was founded by Pankaj Mohan on January 5, 2010 and is headquartered in Iselin, NJ.

