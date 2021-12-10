Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Shares Sold by TrueWealth Advisors LLC

TrueWealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Innovative Industrial Properties comprises about 1.2% of TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,526.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 242,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,425,000 after acquiring an additional 227,651 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,817,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,152,000 after acquiring an additional 128,585 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 989.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 52,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,020,000 after acquiring an additional 47,672 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 82,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,955,000 after acquiring an additional 41,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,198,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,545,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IIPR stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $257.32. 2,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,403. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 59.27 and a beta of 1.47. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.03 and a 1 year high of $288.02. The company has a quick ratio of 80.69, a current ratio of 80.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $258.68 and a 200 day moving average of $229.60.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 58.40% and a return on equity of 7.10%. Analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.57%.

In related news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $27,842.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $83,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,293 shares of company stock worth $361,214. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IIPR shares. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $256.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Innovative Industrial Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.25.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

