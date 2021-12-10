Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (NYSEARCA:XDQQ) Shares Up 0.3%

Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (NYSEARCA:XDQQ)’s stock price shot up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.39 and last traded at $30.38. 1,567 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 7,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.29.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.65 and a 200 day moving average of $28.87.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly in the third quarter worth about $2,916,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly by 31.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly by 283.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 7,689 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly in the second quarter worth about $767,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly in the second quarter worth about $244,000.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated ETF – Quarterly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.