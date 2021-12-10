Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Receives $13.17 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.17.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INO. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1,755.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 7,180 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. 34.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,987,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.49 and a quick ratio of 9.49. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.74 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.89.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.19 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,391.88% and a negative return on equity of 44.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

Read More: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.