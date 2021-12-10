Insider Selling: Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CAO Sells 130,000 Shares of Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CAO David C. Bernstein sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.88, for a total value of $24,034,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $181.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.30 billion and a PE ratio of -15.02. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.50 and a fifty-two week high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 102.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABNB. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Airbnb from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist upped their price objective on Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Airbnb from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.45.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 0.4% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its position in Airbnb by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its stake in Airbnb by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Airbnb by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. 25.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

