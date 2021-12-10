Insider Selling: BrightSphere Investment Group plc (NYSE:BSA) Major Shareholder Sells 10,260,431 Shares of Stock

BrightSphere Investment Group plc (NYSE:BSA) major shareholder Paulson & Co. Inc. sold 10,260,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $323,203,576.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

BrightSphere Investment Group stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.05. The company had a trading volume of 9,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,275. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.27 and its 200-day moving average is $25.36. BrightSphere Investment Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $24.86 and a fifty-two week high of $26.23.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.