Insider Selling: Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) CEO Sells 337,456 Shares of Stock

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $74,567,652.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $222.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $219.35 and its 200 day moving average is $220.02. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $173.50 and a one year high of $239.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $51.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.49.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.45%.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$245.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.17.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dollar General by 2.1% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 4.0% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

