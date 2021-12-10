Insider Selling: Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) CFO Sells 18,265 Shares of Stock

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 18,265 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $502,287.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $27.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Liberty Global plc has a 52-week low of $23.19 and a 52-week high of $30.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.97. The company has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21.
Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $1.05. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 97.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Global plc will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts have commented on LBTYA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Liberty Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.40 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.30 to $36.40 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Liberty Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.76.
About Liberty Global
Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.
