Insider Selling: Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) CFO Sells 18,265 Shares of Stock

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 18,265 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $502,287.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $27.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Liberty Global plc has a 52-week low of $23.19 and a 52-week high of $30.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.97. The company has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $1.05. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 97.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Global plc will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Liberty Global by 191.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Liberty Global by 616.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Liberty Global by 37.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on LBTYA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Liberty Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.40 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.30 to $36.40 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Liberty Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.76.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

