Insider Selling: PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Chairman Sells 1,842 Shares of Stock

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 1,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $83,755.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Patricia Gallup also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 29th, Patricia Gallup sold 3,000 shares of PC Connection stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $134,790.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Patricia Gallup sold 2,945 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total transaction of $141,301.10.

On Monday, November 8th, Patricia Gallup sold 3,662 shares of PC Connection stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.61, for a total transaction of $178,009.82.

PC Connection stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.50. The company had a trading volume of 15,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,221. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.91 and its 200-day moving average is $46.41. PC Connection, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.91 and a fifty-two week high of $55.21.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $751.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.17 million. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 9.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from PC Connection’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th.

Several brokerages recently commented on CNXN. TheStreet upgraded shares of PC Connection from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNXN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 99,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of PC Connection during the 2nd quarter worth $247,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.32% of the company’s stock.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

