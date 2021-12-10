Insider Selling: Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Insider Sells $188,550.00 in Stock

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $188,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Montano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $218,295.00.

On Friday, November 5th, Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $243,495.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total transaction of $300,330.00.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total transaction of $265,905.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $274,590.00.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $46.46 on Friday. Twitter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.01 and a 52-week high of $80.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.85. The firm has a market cap of $37.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.58 and a beta of 0.71.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.56). Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $69.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Twitter in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twitter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.40.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 36.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 178,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,771,000 after acquiring an additional 47,657 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Twitter by 14.0% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 42,111 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after buying an additional 5,174 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in Twitter by 59.0% during the third quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 44,512 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after buying an additional 16,520 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in Twitter during the second quarter worth about $9,116,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Twitter by 11.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 159,743 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,971,000 after buying an additional 16,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

