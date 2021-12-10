Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $51.26 Million

Brokerages expect that Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) will announce sales of $51.26 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Insmed’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $49.14 million and the highest is $53.77 million. Insmed reported sales of $41.42 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insmed will report full-year sales of $180.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $161.15 million to $186.11 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $276.77 million, with estimates ranging from $246.45 million to $297.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Insmed.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.13). Insmed had a negative net margin of 243.96% and a negative return on equity of 108.34%. The business had revenue of $46.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

INSM has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Insmed in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Insmed in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insmed has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.88.

In other Insmed news, Director David R. Brennan purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.15 per share, with a total value of $301,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $2,643,359.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSM. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Insmed during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Insmed by 9.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 556,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,958,000 after purchasing an additional 49,615 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Insmed by 3.6% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 336,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,575,000 after purchasing an additional 11,605 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 12.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,046,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,239,000 after acquiring an additional 226,113 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Insmed in the second quarter worth $58,000.

INSM stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.39. 733,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,900. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.95 and its 200 day moving average is $27.43. Insmed has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $45.44. The company has a current ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 2.19.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

