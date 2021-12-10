Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Sells $1,497,600.00 in Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total transaction of $1,497,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 8th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total transaction of $1,537,200.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total transaction of $1,514,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Thomas Peterffy sold 21,300 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total transaction of $1,612,623.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Thomas Peterffy sold 23,300 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $1,751,461.00.

On Friday, November 26th, Thomas Peterffy sold 12,700 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $948,182.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total transaction of $1,548,400.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total transaction of $1,524,400.00.

On Friday, November 19th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $1,495,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.83, for a total transaction of $1,476,600.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total transaction of $1,487,200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $76.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.21. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.00 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The firm has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.66.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $464.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 11.76%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 16.2% during the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 16.4% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 9.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter worth $477,000. 19.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

