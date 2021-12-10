Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.77 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) will post sales of $1.77 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.81 billion and the lowest is $1.72 billion. Intercontinental Exchange reported sales of $1.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will report full-year sales of $7.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.99 billion to $7.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $7.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.19 billion to $7.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Intercontinental Exchange.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.55.

Shares of ICE opened at $134.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12 month low of $107.66 and a 12 month high of $139.79. The company has a market cap of $75.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.40%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $175,604.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,559 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total value of $210,605.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 127,375 shares of company stock worth $15,185,653. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICE. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth about $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 56.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth about $31,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

