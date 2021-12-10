International Biotechnology Trust plc (IBT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

International Biotechnology Trust plc (LON:IBT) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 15.70 ($0.21) per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from International Biotechnology Trust’s previous dividend of $14.20. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:IBT opened at GBX 738 ($9.79) on Friday. International Biotechnology Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 669 ($8.87) and a 12 month high of GBX 862 ($11.43). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 731.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 729.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of £303.83 million and a P/E ratio of 4.54.

In other International Biotechnology Trust news, insider Patrick Magee bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 735 ($9.75) per share, for a total transaction of £29,400 ($38,986.87).

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.45) price objective on shares of International Biotechnology Trust in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

International Biotechnology Trust Company Profile

International Biotechnology Trust plc specializes in investments in development stage and late stage companies. The majority of the fund's assets are generally invested in smaller and mid-capitalization quoted companies, with a minority in larger capitalization quoted companies. It makes long only investments.

