International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IP. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 4.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,096,000 after acquiring an additional 16,114 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 33.1% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 39.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 6.9% during the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 12,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

IP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of International Paper from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

NYSE:IP opened at $46.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.26 and a 200-day moving average of $56.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. International Paper has a twelve month low of $45.07 and a twelve month high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). International Paper had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 40.57%.

International Paper declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $255,081.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,541,980.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

