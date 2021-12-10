Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) Hits New 52-Week High at $43.60

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $43.60 and last traded at $43.40, with a volume of 1130 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.50.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IIJIY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Internet Initiative Japan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Internet Initiative Japan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.76 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Internet Initiative Japan Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IIJIY)
Internet Initiative Japan Inc engages in the provision of Internet connectivity and wide area network services; network systems construction, operation and maintenance; and telecommunications equipment. It operates through the Network Service and Systems Integration, and Automated Teller Machine (ATM) Operation segments.
