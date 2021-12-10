Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) Hits New 52-Week High at $43.60

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $43.60 and last traded at $43.40, with a volume of 1130 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IIJIY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Internet Initiative Japan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Internet Initiative Japan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Get Internet Initiative Japan alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.76 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. Internet Initiative Japan had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $509.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.44 million. Research analysts predict that Internet Initiative Japan Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Internet Initiative Japan Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IIJIY)

Internet Initiative Japan Inc engages in the provision of Internet connectivity and wide area network services; network systems construction, operation and maintenance; and telecommunications equipment. It operates through the Network Service and Systems Integration, and Automated Teller Machine (ATM) Operation segments.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Internet Initiative Japan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Internet Initiative Japan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.