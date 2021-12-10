InterPrivate III Financial Partners (NYSE:IPVF) vs. Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Financial Comparison

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) and InterPrivate III Financial Partners (NYSE:IPVF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Piper Sandler Companies and InterPrivate III Financial Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Piper Sandler Companies 0 0 4 0 3.00 InterPrivate III Financial Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Piper Sandler Companies currently has a consensus price target of $181.75, suggesting a potential upside of 9.38%. Given Piper Sandler Companies’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Piper Sandler Companies is more favorable than InterPrivate III Financial Partners.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.4% of Piper Sandler Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.4% of InterPrivate III Financial Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Piper Sandler Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Piper Sandler Companies and InterPrivate III Financial Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Piper Sandler Companies 11.55% 32.32% 16.46% InterPrivate III Financial Partners N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Piper Sandler Companies and InterPrivate III Financial Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Piper Sandler Companies $1.24 billion 2.40 $40.50 million $12.46 13.34 InterPrivate III Financial Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Piper Sandler Companies has higher revenue and earnings than InterPrivate III Financial Partners.

Summary

Piper Sandler Companies beats InterPrivate III Financial Partners on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

InterPrivate III Financial Partners Company Profile

InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.