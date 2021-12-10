Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (BIT:ISP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (BIT:ISP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €2.77 ($3.11).

ISP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €2.90 ($3.26) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.00 ($3.37) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.65 ($2.98) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.50 ($2.81) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.00 ($3.37) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Friday.

Intesa Sanpaolo has a twelve month low of €2.39 ($2.69) and a twelve month high of €3.23 ($3.63).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

