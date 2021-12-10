Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.840-$1.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.73 billion-$2.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.32 billion.Intuit also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.480-$11.640 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intuit from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $535.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Edward Jones assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $644.35.

INTU traded up $12.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $677.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,276,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,626. Intuit has a 12-month low of $357.69 and a 12-month high of $716.86. The company has a market cap of $191.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.00, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $611.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $549.49.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $232,498.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 620 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $429,015.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,339 shares of company stock valued at $25,566,425 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

