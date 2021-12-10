Invesco Ltd. Buys 48,863 Shares of Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 203,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,863 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Team were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Team by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,293,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,364,000 after purchasing an additional 21,434 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Team by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,549,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,384,000 after purchasing an additional 38,670 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Team by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 303,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 65,081 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Team by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 214,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Team by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 135,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares during the last quarter. 73.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Team stock opened at $1.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.79. Team, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.72). Team had a negative return on equity of 54.60% and a negative net margin of 18.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS.

Team Company Profile

Team, Inc engages in the provision of digitally-enabled asset performance assurance and optimization solutions. It operates through the following segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The Inspection and Heat Treating segment offers conventional and advanced non-destructive testing (NDT) heat treating and thermal services, tank management, and pipeline integrity solutions, as well as associated engineering and condition assessment services.

