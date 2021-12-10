Invesco Ltd. Purchases New Stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE)

Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 79,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the 2nd quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000.

BLE opened at $15.00 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 1 year low of $14.56 and a 1 year high of $16.29.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on June 21, 2002 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

