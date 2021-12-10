Invesco Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,237 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Sotera Health were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sotera Health by 11.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Sotera Health by 3.0% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 91,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Sotera Health by 6.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Sotera Health in the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Sotera Health by 180,766.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 5,423 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on SHC shares. Barclays upped their target price on Sotera Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.14.

Shares of Sotera Health stock opened at $22.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion and a PE ratio of 184.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.29 and a 200 day moving average of $24.25. Sotera Health has a 52 week low of $20.48 and a 52 week high of $30.38.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $226.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.55 million. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 35.74% and a net margin of 4.10%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Sotera Health Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.