Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for MongoDB (MDB)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB):

12/8/2021 – MongoDB had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $475.00 to $545.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/7/2021 – MongoDB had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $480.00 to $525.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/7/2021 – MongoDB had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $525.00 to $585.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/7/2021 – MongoDB had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $475.00 to $490.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/7/2021 – MongoDB had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $495.00 to $550.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/7/2021 – MongoDB had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $534.00 to $626.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/7/2021 – MongoDB had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $475.00 to $560.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/7/2021 – MongoDB had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $526.00 to $660.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/16/2021 – MongoDB is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock.

11/15/2021 – MongoDB had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $410.00 to $475.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB traded down $6.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $506.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,514. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $509.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $427.16. The company has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a PE ratio of -107.08 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $238.01 and a fifty-two week high of $590.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $226.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.18 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 239.38%. The company’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.98) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.14, for a total value of $4,781,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.02, for a total transaction of $1,252,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,867 shares in the company, valued at $9,953,764.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 63,555 shares of company stock valued at $30,699,509 in the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in MongoDB by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 187,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,821,000 after buying an additional 18,096 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MongoDB by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

