INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) & PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV) Financial Comparison

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) and PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares INVO Bioscience and PetVivo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INVO Bioscience -787.94% -228.66% -105.28% PetVivo -19,720.00% -188.55% -93.93%

16.5% of INVO Bioscience shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.3% of PetVivo shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of INVO Bioscience shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 61.0% of PetVivo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

INVO Bioscience has a beta of -0.98, indicating that its stock price is 198% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PetVivo has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares INVO Bioscience and PetVivo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INVO Bioscience $1.04 million 37.35 -$8.35 million ($1.26) -2.63 PetVivo $10,000.00 4,340.03 -$3.52 million ($0.40) -11.15

PetVivo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than INVO Bioscience. PetVivo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than INVO Bioscience, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for INVO Bioscience and PetVivo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score INVO Bioscience 0 0 2 0 3.00 PetVivo 0 0 1 0 3.00

INVO Bioscience presently has a consensus price target of $5.25, indicating a potential upside of 58.61%. PetVivo has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 56.95%. Given INVO Bioscience’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe INVO Bioscience is more favorable than PetVivo.

Summary

PetVivo beats INVO Bioscience on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About INVO Bioscience

INVO BioScience, Inc. focuses on the creation of treatment options for patients diagnosed with infertility. It offers a patented medical device that is used for infertility treatment under the name INVOcell. The company was founded by Kathleen Karloff and Claude Ranoux on January 5, 2007 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

About PetVivo

PetVivo Holdings, Inc. is a veterinary biotech and biomedical device company. It is engaged in the business of translating or adapting human biotech and medical technology into products for commercialization in the veterinary market to treat companion animals such as dogs, horses, cats, and other animals suffering from osteoarthritis and other afflictions. The firm’s lead product includes Kush, is an intra-articular injection comprised of patented, gel-like biomaterials that is being commercialized for companion animal osteoarthritis. The company was founded by John Lai and John F. Dolan on March 31, 2009 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

