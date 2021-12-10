IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Receives $278.85 Average Target Price from Brokerages

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $278.85.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IQV. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on IQVIA from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on IQVIA from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on IQVIA from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

IQV stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $270.32. 713,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,785. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.27. IQVIA has a 12 month low of $165.52 and a 12 month high of $272.93.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that IQVIA will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total transaction of $145,767,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,808,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in IQVIA by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,042,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in IQVIA by 162.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 95,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,085,000 after acquiring an additional 59,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in IQVIA by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

