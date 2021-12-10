IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $272.84

Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $272.84 and last traded at $272.42, with a volume of 13833 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $270.30.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on IQVIA from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.85.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $255.42 and a 200-day moving average of $251.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.31, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. IQVIA had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total value of $145,767,684.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,579,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,775,310,000 after buying an additional 797,361 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 17.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,876,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $939,361,000 after buying an additional 585,399 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 3.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,351,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $800,540,000 after buying an additional 117,330 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 3.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,982,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $722,634,000 after buying an additional 100,768 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 4.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,963,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $718,099,000 after buying an additional 137,580 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQVIA Company Profile (NYSE:IQV)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

