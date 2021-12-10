Iridium (IRD) Price Tops $0.0232

Iridium (CURRENCY:IRD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. During the last seven days, Iridium has traded 25.8% lower against the dollar. Iridium has a market capitalization of $548,824.22 and $257.00 worth of Iridium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Iridium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0232 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00056812 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,984.98 or 0.08239442 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.17 or 0.00080990 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,371.20 or 1.00013370 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00056584 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Iridium Coin Profile

Iridium’s total supply is 23,675,041 coins. Iridium’s official Twitter account is @iridiumCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Iridium’s official website is ird.cash . The Reddit community for Iridium is /r/IridiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

