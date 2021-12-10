Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $26.94

Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.94 and traded as high as $27.20. Isabella Bank shares last traded at $27.20, with a volume of 4,345 shares.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ISBA shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Isabella Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Isabella Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.73 million and a PE ratio of 15.81.

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $16.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 million. Isabella Bank had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 6.36%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Isabella Bank Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Isabella Bank

Isabella Bank Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Isabella Bank. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, cash management services, mobile and internet banking, electronic bill pay services, and automated teller machines.

