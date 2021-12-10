iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Purchased by TrueWealth Advisors LLC

TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,926,000. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 24.1% during the third quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 397,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,233,000 after acquiring an additional 77,335 shares during the period. Wealth CMT boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Wealth CMT now owns 209,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,421,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 68.3% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 23,711 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS USMV traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.87. 1,823,052 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.74.

