iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Purchased by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $2,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACWI. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 30,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 29,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ACWI opened at $105.06 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $87.94 and a 12 month high of $107.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.64 and a 200-day moving average of $103.95.

