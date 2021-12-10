iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 45.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,491 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $50.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.23. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $48.35 and a 12-month high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

