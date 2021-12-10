iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 35.5% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 31,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,189 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 62,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 29,356 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 32,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,351,000. Finally, Greytown Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 139,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,426,000 after purchasing an additional 19,691 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $68.33 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $65.22 and a 1 year high of $74.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.91.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

