iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 126,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,966 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 35,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 17,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $81.60 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $66.55 and a 12-month high of $85.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.30.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

